WATCH: Few showers/storms tapering this evening as we dry out tonight!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A trough of low pressure produced some showers and storms Wednesday will taper Wednesday evening as high pressure slides in from the west under a clearing sky for all, especially near and after sunset.

Lows tonight are expected to drop into the 60s with areas of fog developing.

THURSDAY:

High pressure building in Wednesday night stays in control of Central New York’s weather Thursday as we all get a break in the wet weather Thursday thankfully! High pressure is the center of a slightly less humid, but still very warm air mass. Under a mix of sun and clouds we could be pushing 90 degrees again, so if you have pool and beach plans you are in luck Thursday!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night starts quiet, but towards and after midnight there could be a few showers and storms sneaking in from the west ahead of a slow-moving cold front. It’s a balmy and muggy Thursday night with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A weak cold front slides into CNY Friday which should set off a few showers and storms to end the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND:

The cold front Friday stalls out overhead or just to the south of CNY Friday night into Saturday and is expected to act as railroad tracks for an area of low pressure moving up along the stalled front Friday night into Saturday.

That said, it could be at least somewhat damp Saturday, but if all plays out like it looks like it could we should dry out for the most part, if not be day’s end Saturday then probably by Sunday.

Highs Saturday may not get out of the 70s if there are more showers and clouds than not, but we should feel highs sneak back into the 80s to end the weekend with humidity levels easing over the weekend too.

The overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern, outside of Thursday and possibly Sunday, the flood risk likely sticks with us through the start of the weekend. Click here for more details.