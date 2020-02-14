WATCH: Few snowflakes flying in the bitter cold air Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

VALENTINE’S DAY:

It turns very cold and blustery in the wake of an arctic cold front Friday.

The big story for most of central New York Friday morning is the cold.  Temperatures are going to be in the single digits with wind chills below zero.  In fact, over parts of the Tug Hill wind chills of 10 to 20 below are possible! Wind Chill Advisories are up for Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Wind-Chill-Alerts-3.jpg

Any lingering lake snow will slowly fizzle near and west of Syracuse by midday Friday with some sun developing.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder though on Valentine’s Day as highs only reach the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times! Bundle up!

WEEKEND:

The cold weather with us Friday won’t stick around long.  Already by Saturday morning it is pulling back into Canada.  We end up with a good deal of sunshine and after temperatures near zero to start the day we end the day near 30 degrees.

It is even warmer on Sunday, likely upper 30s, but a weak cold front is moving through.  Although the moisture with the front s limited, we expect at least a few rain or snow showers to end the weekend.

