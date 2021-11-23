WATCH: First snowfall of the season for many will slow you down Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

ALERTS:

Winter Weather Advisories have expired for most counties in CNY. There is still one alert in effect for southern Cayuga County until 9am where the lake effect snow continues. An additional coating of snow on top of the 3-6″ this morning is possible.

TUESDAY:

Plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes heading out the door this morning to work and school. The morning commute is quiet and snow free for areas north and east of Syracuse with some slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges/overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks.

However, down across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes (Auburn, Skaneateles, Lafayette, Montezuma, Cortland, Ithaca) roads could be a little slicker with reduced visibility since there is still lake snow around these parts. This lake effect winds down after 8 or 9 am.

As the day goes on our weather turns quieter with some sunshine developing for most as high pressure builds in with drier air. Too bad it’s still quite chilly and a bit brisk though.

Highs on Tuesday only make it into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky becomes mainly clear across the region as high pressure settles into the Northeast Tuesday night. Lows drop into the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure stays in control for the biggest travel day of the year for the area with plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs well into the 40s!

Is the weather as nice across the rest of the Northeast and country Wednesday into Thanksgiving?? Click here to find out.