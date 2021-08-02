WATCH: Gorgeous for all the rest of today!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure building in from the west is providing CNY with a great start to the week under a good deal of sun and comfortably mild temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s which is a bit below average still, but at least the sun will be shining.

TONIGHT:

It’s another refreshingly cool summer night across CNY with a mainly clear sky and lows dropping to between 50 and 55 for most, but some outlying areas will likely dip into the 40s.

Great night to star gaze but be sure to have the sweatshirt/fleece.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure settling into the Northeast Monday looks to stay in control of the weather around here right through Wednesday anyways! The result…a nice stretch of weather featuring some more sun and slowly warming temperatures by day and comfy sleeping weather at night.

By Tuesday and Wednesday highs should climb to within a few degrees of 80 once again which is ‘normal’ for this time of year.

Odds of at least a little rain may go up late in the week. Stay tuned…