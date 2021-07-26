WATCH: Great for the beach/pool this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

With the cold front continuing to move to our south Monday, some slightly less humid air is working into Central New York. Besides that, there isn’t much change in the air mass compared to Sunday, so we look to head back into the mid-80s with a good deal of hazy sunshine this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Outside a spotty shower mainly south and west of Syracuse and up across the North Country thanks to a weak trough, high pressure stays in control of the weather around the region tonight and provides less humidity too. The result will be a few clouds and a bit more comfortable weather for sleeping without the AC. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s, but upper 50s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

TUESDAY:

Another cold front slides in from the north and produces scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps clear us out somewhat, but Tuesday’s cold front will probably get hung up not too far to the south of us. This may lead to a few scattered showers Wednesday, but much of the day looks to be dry.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80.