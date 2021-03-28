WATCH: Gusty winds and turning colder with a bit of rain and snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

In the wake of a strong cold front that moved through late Sunday afternoon, winds will likely be gusting up to 40-50 mph and could even be a bit higher in the hills tonight into the start of Monday. Since wind gusts of this magnitude are expected a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of CNY tonight through the start of Monday.

Also, the combination of recent rainfall, the rain expected Sunday and ongoing snow melt across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks is and will continue to cause river/stream levels to rise east of Lake Ontario. For this reason, there is a Flood Watch in effect for a small part of CNY.

TONIGHT:

A few scattered rain showers will give way to more numerous snow showers near and especially after midnight thanks to a reinforcing cold front swinging through near or just after midnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but up to an inch or two of snow will be possible over the hills by daybreak Monday.

SNOWFALL FORECAST BETWEEN 11PM AND 7 AM MONDAY

Winds will gust up to 40 to 50 mph, if not a bit higher than that over the higher terrain of CNY tonight.

MONDAY:

Monday will start off windy with more clouds than not and possibly a few flurries, but high pressure will build in quickly and provide a good deal of sunshine by the late morning and afternoon across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s to low 30s much of the day so dress accordingly if you will be heading out.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide south and east of CNY and the Northeast late Monday night and a southeast breeze will begin to develop towards Tuesday morning. The breeze will cause temperatures to start to rise shortly before daybreak Tuesday. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be a breezy day with lots of sunshine and will be the pick day of the week! The southerly breeze on the backside of the aforementioned high pressure system will push high temperatures up well into the 60s Tuesday afternoon! Enjoy!

MIDWEEK:

Changes start to take place Wednesday with some rain showers developing during the midday/afternoon and will bring about a big change in the weather for the last half of the week to start the month of April.