WATCH: Hazy, hot and muggy with a few spotty storms possibly popping

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s official! When the temperature hit 90 at noon today it made for 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures in Syracuse which is a heatwave in CNY! Keep cool today!!

THIS AFTERNOON:

A ridge of high pressure that controlled the weather around CNY this past weekend will guide some moisture up into the area from the southwest. Yes, the system that brought us the sunshine over the weekend ironically is going to be the main culprit for increasing the humidity and shower/storm chances Monday through Wednesday.

After lots of sunshine this morning, expect more clouds to blend with the sun this afternoon and a few spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms to pop up too.

If you have plans out and about to go boating, jump in a lake/pool don’t go canceling your plans but be sure to keep an eye on Live Doppler 9 the rest of today.

Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid 90s with enough sunshine this afternoon and very close to another record high in Syracuse. The record today is 94 degrees set back in 1999.

Also, the longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We’ve had 3 consecutive 90+ degree days through Monday, but it could be tough to make 90 or better Tuesday due to more clouds and storms expected.

If we do reach 90 again Tuesday, then there’s a distinct chance we set a new record for consecutive 90+ degree days in June because it looks like there’s a better chance of 90+ degrees Wednesday! Stay tuned. Click here for more interesting numbers regarding the heat…

TONIGHT:

After a couple of spotty evening showers/storms, tonight should be mainly quiet, warm, and muggy with lows within a few degrees of 70.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The humidity peaks Tuesday and Wednesday with the best chance of seeing the most numerous showers and storms develop occurring Tuesday.

A few more showers and storms are expected to be around Wednesday too as a cold front slides into the area from the north. Temperatures are expected to make it well into the 80s Tuesday, but as mentioned above the added clouds, showers/storms and a slightly cooler air mass may make it tough for us to make it any higher than the mid to upper 80s.

A few more showers and storms are expected Wednesday, but the coverage should be less with more breaks of sun, and therefore we think we have a better shot of hitting the low 90s again Wednesday.

It still looks like we cool off at least a little bit and turn less humid for the last half of the week behind a weakening cold front due to pass through later Wednesday afternoon/night.