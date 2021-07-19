WATCH: Hazy, muggy and warmer and most get through today dry!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Rainfall amounts from as little as of a half an inch to 3+” fell Saturday through the start of Sunday for most! Heaviest amounts fell north and west of Syracuse, especially from Rochester to Oswego and Jefferson counties. Click here for some rainfall totals from the weekend.

Low pressure that brought all the rain to CNY over the weekend is slowly pulling away from New York State which will result in improving weather overall across the region heading into the start of the week!

THIS AFTERNOON:

A good deal of hazy sunshine is expected the rest of today with just a small chance of an isolated shower or thundershower, but most get through the day dry thankfully!

Highs should climb into low to mid 80s for many, and it will be muggy too.

TONIGHT:

High pressure for the most part remains in control tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky expected. However, one small fly in the ointment later tonight in the form of a weak disturbance may trigger a spotty shower and some clouds near and just after midnight but that is all.

It’s a mild and muggy night too with lows in the mid to upper 60s with more areas of fog developing too.

TUESDAY:

Much of the day looks to be dry with some sun, but after 3 or 4 pm a few showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front. Any storm that develops could contain some heavy rain and gusty winds unfortunately, especially Tuesday night.

It’s breezy, very warm, and muggy with highs well into the 80s.

It turns cooler midweek after the Tuesday night cold front passage.