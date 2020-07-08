WATCH: Heat rolls on with more 90 degree weather expected in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its eleventh 90 degree day of the year Tuesday afternoon and we are only in the middle of the hottest stretch of the year!

OVERNIGHT:

Other than a spotty shower the overnight will be quiet, pretty warm/stuffy and muggy. Lows will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s. This will be the first of a string of nights in Syracuse where we might not drop below 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, we will see the best chance of experiencing a few scattered showers/storms as a weakening cold front slides in and washes out near the region.

Unfortunately, the cold front that washes out near us Wednesday will not cool us down at all for the rest of the week. Instead it will only likely turn even hotter and stay mainly dry too for the last half of the week.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and this one will likely be one of the longest 90+ degree stretches Syracuse has felt since 1902! For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.