WATCH: Sct. snow showers for most, but heavier lake snow north of Syracuse this afternoon

Due to a band of moderate to heavy lake snow occurring east of Lake Ontario this afternoon into tonight there is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect east of Lake Ontario right through early Wednesday. Click here for more details.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Ahead of the next weak clipper system, winds have turned more west-southwesterly over Central New York causing a band of moderate to heavy lake snow to develop east of Lake Ontario. Snowfall rates at times will reach 1 to 2 inches an hour, especially around the Tug Hill this afternoon.

Outside the heavier lake snow off Lake Ontario between about Pulaski and Watertown, scattered snow showers with a few squalls will affect the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area and points south thanks to Lake Erie this afternoon. Be mindful that visibility could be reduced at times and it may get a little slick in spots.

Most will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Tuesday, but east of Lake Ontario there could be upwards of 2 to 4”, especially in and around the Tug Hill.

It will be brisk and a little milder today compared to Monday with highs near 35 but with a bit more wind it will still feel like it is in the 20s.

TONIGHT:

The band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario will continue to affect areas east of the lake and probably strengthen near and after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are probable at times near the Tug Hill. That will quickly push snow totals close to a foot overnight.

After midnight a cold front will drop south and will shift the lake effect south, moving into and through the Syracuse area close to sunrise Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

A brief burst of moderate to heavy snow Wednesday morning between about 6 and 9 am across CNY. This band of snow will probably impact at least part of the Wednesday morning commute so you may want to give yourself a little extra time getting into work/school Wednesday. A coating to 2” of snow is likely during the morning for most.

With the cold front clearing Central New York by the mid to late morning, the weather should improve with maybe even a little sun if we are lucky appearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be down in the low to mid-teens!

LATE WEEK:

Another clipper will race into Central New York Thursday with a brisk southwest flow pushing temperatures into the mid 30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see much accumulation but there should be at least 1 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill.

Some more lake snow looks to develop Thursday night into Friday east of the lake initially, but then east and southeast of Lake Ontario on Friday which could include the Syracuse area Friday/Friday night too. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.