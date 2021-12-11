WATCH: High Wind Warnings in effect Saturday night.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT: The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for all of central New York until 1AM Sunday. Sustained 25-35 MPH winds along with wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible. With winds at this magnitude, be on alert for debris like downed tree branches and limbs, power outages, and secure your holiday decorations and any loose outdoor items.

Once the high wind warning expires Saturday night, winds will remain strong through the rest of the night and into Sunday at 15-25 MPH. Wind gusts will still be high as well, but will slowly diminish.

These gusty winds are associated with a strong cold front which will also bring showers and a few thunderstorms at first, followed by some lake effect snow for areas east of Lake Ontario. A trace to 2” of snow is expected for southern Lewis and northern Oneida counties.

SUNDAY:

Into the second half of the weekend, we can welcome in some sunshine thanks to high pressure building in, but it will be noticeably cooler. Winds will still be blustery, but not as strong as Saturday night.