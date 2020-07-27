WATCH: Hot and muggy with a few storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few scattered showers and storms are popping up in the hot and humid air mass this afternoon in advance of a slow moving cold front. Any storm that develops this afternoon could turn strong with damaging winds and large hail, but widespread severe storms are NOT expected.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s with lots of humidity producing feel like readings between 95 and 100° the rest of the day! Needless to say, do what you can to stay cool and hydrated!

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and storms will be around tonight, especially through 8 or 9 pm and again after midnight as a cold front slides in and through overnight (after midnight) into early Tuesday morning.

Again, the threat of widespread severe storms tonight is low, but there could be a strong to severe storm or two with damaging winds, large hail and tropical downpours during the night.

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and it will remain very stuffy, muggy, tonight.

TUESDAY:

There may be a shower or two before 7 am Tuesday, otherwise as the cold front slides off to the east of CNY we should clear out quite nicely and turn more comfy during the day!

Expect more sun to develop during the day with a nice breeze, less humidity and a cooler high of around 85.