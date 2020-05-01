WATCH: Improving for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY EVENING:

A second cold front could bring another quick round of light rain showers to Central New York towards dinner time. Any rain that falls will be light and short lived.



FRIDAY NIGHT:

The good news is, low pressure moves quick enough that our skies clear out quickly after sunset. As the sky clears, and wind becomes light, temperatures will drop to near 40 by Saturday morning. Some patchy fog is possible east of Syracuse.

WEEKEND:

High pressure dominates the start of the weekend, so we expect a good deal of sunshine Saturday morning. That gives way to increasing clouds later in the afternoon. There will be high thin clouds at first, but thicken a bit as we head into the evening. We can thank a warm front for that.

Temperatures are more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak cold front swings through from the north Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a few light showers. Sunday afternoon looks pretty dry and temperatures still in the 60s.