WATCH: Lake effect stays mainly north of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

It will be brisk with a few inches of lake snow is possible east of 81 in and around the southern part of the Tug Hill. Most will not see much, if any snow around tonight in CNY. Lows will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through Tuesday morning with a little burst of snow for many. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but there could be a few inches across the hills in spots.

Roads could get a little slick in spots mainly across the hills and possibly on side streets, as temperatures for most will be above freezing when the snow is falling.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s. Brrrr…

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow showers and flurries will linger through Tuesday night with an additional coating to an inch or two possible. It will be cold with lows near 25.

WEDNESDAY:

After some lingering lake flakes to kick off your Wednesday we should see at least some intervals/breaks of sun sneak through during the afternoon. Highs will only manage to make the low to mid 30s, or some 10 to 15 degrees below average!

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck because Mother Nature is going to provide us with another warm up to round out the week! Stay tuned.