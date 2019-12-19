WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Bundle up and take it easy on the roads! It’s a very, very cold start to the day. Budget yourself a few extra minutes getting out the door to clean off your car and to drive a little slower for your morning commute.

Fresh snow cover combined with temperatures near 0° is making it so the roads are still slick and icy (even some patches on the highways!).

During the day the road conditions should improve some, especially the main roads. A bitter cold day for all! Wind chill temperatures this morning are below zero and will rise to the single digits in the afternoon.

Lake effect snow showers continue southeast of Lake Ontario through the day. During most of the morning the snow showers stay south and west of Syracuse, but look for a flare in the lake effect close to the city in the afternoon.

New snow on Thursday of 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snow showers.

Beyond Thursday the weather in central New York (and the entire Northeast, for that matter) goes quiet heading into the weekend.