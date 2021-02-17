WATCH: Lake snow fizzles this evening, but when does the next round of snow arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Lake snow will slowly fizzle up near the southeastern and eastern shores of Lake Ontario this evening, otherwise it will be a quiet night for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows within a few degrees of 10.

THURSDAY:

The weather will be quiet at least through lunch time Thursday thanks to high pressure to the north, but as the afternoon progresses moisture is moving northward from the Deep South ahead and with a couple of areas of low pressure. A bit of light snow should develop from south to north across much of CNY after 1 or 2 pm Thursday as the inland area of low pressure approaches.

A coating to an inch of snow is expected by 7 pm Thursday across the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to perhaps upper 20s.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN NOON AND 7PM THURSDAY

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weaker of the two storms moving west of the Appalachians towards us will ultimately transfer its energy to the storm off the East Coast late Thursday night into Friday. What does this mean for CNY?

The steadiest snow across the region is expected to fall Thursday night and possibly lingering into at least the start of Friday. The snow should be primarily light for most, but could be moderate at times, especially southeast of Syracuse across Chenango, southeastern Madison, southern Oneida counties and points south and east into the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

By sunrise Friday much of CNY will likely wake up to 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inches of snow with the best chance of seeing 4 inches occurring southeast of Syracuse as you can see on the snowfall map displayed below. So this will not be a significant snow, but will probably be enough to slicken roads up somewhat, especially southeast of Syracuse Thursday night.

Lows Thursday night will be between 20 and 25.

FRIDAY:

Steady light snow will likely taper to flurries Friday morning/early afternoon with nothing more than another coating to an inch of snow expected. Highs on Friday will be around 30.

Friday night into Saturday there should be at least some limited lake snow developing east and southeast of Lake Ontario with minor to moderate accumulations possible. This will likely impact the Syracuse area too.

Where the odds of heavier snow are greater Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday is over the Southern Tier into northern Pennsylvania where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.