WATCH: Light snow ending this afternoon, but when does the lake snow begin?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

After a fluffy 1 to 3 inches of snow late last night through lunch time today, the weather will quiet down with light snow/flurries tapering off by 2 or 3 this afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 20s to maybe 30.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A band of lake snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Ontario after 7 or 8 pm across South-Central Oswego, Northern Cayuga and Western Oneida counties and at times may drift into Northern Onondaga and Northern Madison counties overnight.

In the most persistent lake snow upwards of 3 to 6”, if not a bit more is expected in these areas just mentioned north of Syracuse tonight. Lesser amounts of a coating to 3 inches is possible across Northern Onondaga, Northern Madison and Central Oneida counties tonight.

An additional 3 to 6” is expected in the same areas on Wednesday possibly including Northern Oswego and Southwestern Lewis counties as the band of snow may drift north later in the afternoon into the start of Wednesday night.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility north of Syracuse late tonight through Wednesday due to the lake snow that will be heavy at times.

Due to the likelihood for significant lake effect snow and tough travel, Northern Cayuga and Oswego Counties are under a Lake Snow Warning. Click here for more.

Outside the lake snow tonight into Wednesday, the weather will be pretty quiet for the rest of CNY with some sun at times Wednesday.

Lows tonight will be in the upper single digits to mid-teens with the coldest readings away from the lake snow and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 20s.