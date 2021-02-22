WATCH: Little to no snow accumulating tonight for most but…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A fast-moving storm system that produced the 1 to 4 inches of snow for many on Monday in CNY but 4 to 8” across the higher terrain is moving away and as a result the weather will be quieting down tonight for the majority of the region.

Roads have improved for much of the area, but will remain at least somewhat sloppy and slick around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks this evening.

Due to the more more accumulating snow tonight in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks and more hazardous travel a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 am Tuesday in this area.

TONIGHT:

There will be some lingering wet snow east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with another 2 to 4 inches of snow possible there tonight with most of the snow falling this evening. The rest of CNY will see little to no snow accumulating tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a breeze.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, another fast moving clipper will swing through bringing another round of wet snow possibly mixed with rain as the precipitation begins to taper later in the afternoon. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for many, but upwards of about 3 or 4” will be possible across the higher terrain Tuesday.

Temperatures remain near average with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but a brisk wind will once again make it feel more like the 20s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thanks to high pressure building in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather should be pretty quiet during this time period. The only fly in the ointment could be a bit of snow developing in the morning near and north and east of Syracuse thanks to a warm front passing through during the morning hours.

The southwest flow and lack of precipitation should help push temperatures to the warmest they’ve been in Syracuse area has felt since February 5th in Syracuse!

If we see any sun Wednesday morning it will be short-lived as clouds will increase by the late morning/midday ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of rain possibly mixed with snow will develop after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday and in the wake of the cold front it will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday.

LATE WEEK:

We expect it to be cold and moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow Thursday followed by more sunshine on Friday! Temperatures will be back below normal to round out the week. Highs will be closer to 30 Thursday and Friday.