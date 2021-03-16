WATCH: Lots of clouds, but any meaningful precipitation tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A few wet snow showers/flurries will be possible this evening, but all in all the night will be pretty uneventful. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most tonight, but across the hills south of Syracuse there MAY be coating to an inch of slushy wet snow. Lows will be near 30.

WEDNESDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds will likely be stubborn on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with even a few flurries/sprinkles possibly around, especially to start the day. Overall, the holiday looks uneventful with at least some brightening of the sky possible towards evening.

It will be a little milder too with highs well into the 40s to possibly low 50s if we see any sun during the second half of the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The weather will be quiet with some breaks in the clouds at times and lows dropping to between 30 and 35 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. The timing and exact track this storm takes will dictate precipitation type and amounts.

As of now it appears we start Thursday dry, but during the afternoon some rain will develop across much of CNY, especially around and south of the Thruway. This rain likely mixes with and then ends as a little wet snow Thursday night. The rain to snow changeover will likely first occur over the higher terrain by the late afternoon/early evening and then for all during the evening.

A minor slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible Thursday night, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

LATE WEEK:

Regardless of how much snow falls late Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and chilly with sunshine developing on Friday thanks to a strong area of high pressure building in from the northwest. Highs will be back into the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

That same area of high pressure just mentioned will provide us with a great weekend and beyond!