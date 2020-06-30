WATCH: Lots of clouds with a few scattered showers/storm to round out June

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TODAY (last day of June) – WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure spinning near the New England NY border will spin a bit closer to the area today through Wednesday producing better odds of a few showers and possibly a storm or two popping up for primarily the second half of both days.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly evening showers around. Lows will range from 60 to 65.

That being said, there will be plenty of dry time both days so if you have outdoor activities planned don’t go canceling them, but definitely keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9. If you have yet to download the Live Doppler 9 app on your phone/tablet now would be a good time to do so. This way you will have easy access to the radar when you are out and about.

Highs today and Wednesday with a little sun in the mix at times too will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and it will remain a bit muggy too.

LATE WEEK:

The upper level low affecting us through Wednesday will weaken and pull out of the Northeast Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will leave us with a mainly dry Thursday.

There is a weak front dropping in from the north on Friday. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so the chance for a couple of storms Friday afternoon is still rather low..

Temperatures will respond to more in the way of early July sunshine as highs will probably range from about 85 to near 90 both Thursday and Friday! It will also turn a little more humid late in the week too.

