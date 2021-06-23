WATCH: Mainly clear and not as cool tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and not as cool, but still comfy for sleeping without the AC with lows in the low to mid-50s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

High pressure slides off the East Coast but stays in charge of the weather across CNY for the last half of the week. This will yield more sunshine, and a southerly breeze of warmer air with slowly rising humidity come Friday.

Highs under lots of sunshine Thursday sneak back into the 80s. Lows Thursday night likely only drop to within a few degrees of 60 and then we are off and running to the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the week.

WEEKEND:

The start of the weekend unfortunately will probably feature scattered showers and storms on Saturday, but it does not look to be a washout by any means on Saturday. Highs should make the mid-80s with more clouds than not, a gusty south-southwest wind and more humidity.

Sunday currently appears to be the better half of the weekend for beach and pool goers with some hazy sun, southerly breeze, even more humidity, and hotter air. Highs could very well get back into the 90s Sunday!