WATCH: Mainly dry and mild night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans the rest of the weekend? If so, be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 via our NewsChannel 9 app because there will be a little shower/storm activity around at times this weekend.

TONIGHT:

A spotty shower or two is possible this evening but overall, much of the night is dry, breezy, mild and a little muggy. Lows will drop into the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A cold front to the north, across Southeastern Canada Sunday morning, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing some showers and storms.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s or so early Sunday afternoon prior to the cold front working through.

Cooler and drier air, refreshing air mass is expected to work in Sunday evening into the start of next week in the wake of the cold front.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A Canadian area of high pressure builds in Sunday night with a refreshingly cool air mass which sets us up for a nice comfy night for sleeping. Lows within a few degrees of 50.

MONDAY:

High and dry to start the new week with a good deal of sun and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs in the mid-70s.

The heat and humidity return midweek with a few scattered storms to boot.