WATCH: Mild and muggy with most staying dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The rest of the second to last weekend of meteorological summer will continue to feel very much like summer and it will be pretty humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend, but we will stay on the warm side of the front for the rest of the weekend. Highs should be well into the 80s to maybe a few touching 90 Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be clear to partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, but most will not see a drop of rain tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are low on Sunday but a few isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening, especially over the higher terrain of CNY. Many will get through Sunday dry.

Bottom line, it appears much of Central New York will be dry to wrap up the weekend which bodes well for your outdoor plans, especially if they involve water. But, as always, keep an eye on the sky and on Live Doppler 9!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, pretty warm and muggy with a spotty shower/storm possible. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We stay on the very warm and muggy side for Monday with just a few widely scattered showers and storms possibly popping up. Yes, once again much of the day should be dry with highs well into the 80s.

Cooler changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through. Stay tuned for updates.