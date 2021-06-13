WATCH: Mild, scattered showers and a few storms develop tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS EVENING:

An approaching and developing cold front will lead to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms moving in mainly after 8 or 9 this evening.

The threat of severe storms tonight is low, but any storm that does develop could produce heavy rain that may lead to a bit of flooding in spots, gusty winds and possibly a bit of hail.

OVERNIGHT:

Any showers and storms around Sunday evening are expected to dissipate towards daybreak Monday. Lows drop to into the upper 50s to mid-60s. There could be a bit of patchy fog developing overnight too.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

A pattern change is leading to a cool down early to mid-next week so by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should end up below normal over Central New York.

An upper-level disturbance and a cold front slowly pass through the region Monday. What does that mean for us? Well, there likely will be a better chance of scattered showers and a few storms developing Monday compared to Sunday, and a few storms could be a little on the strong side too. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s.

Shower/storm threat sticks around Tuesday too, but to a lesser extent the way it looks now. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-70s with a pretty good breeze.

The mid to late week period still looks great!