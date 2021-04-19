WATCH: Mild with a few scattered showers this afternoon

Storm Team Headlines
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A very weak area of low pressure is sliding just southeast of Syracuse combined with lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating and a lake breeze boundary is sparking scattered showers across CNY.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

A cold front is slated to move through the area late tonight/early Tuesday with more clouds and a few more showers. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not should be around on Tuesday with a morning shower or two possible too. It’s a cooler day Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

You probably have already heard that Old Man Winter is likely going to make an appearance once again come midweek with unseasonably cold air, wind and at least a bit of snow. Click here for more details.

