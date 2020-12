WATCH: Mild with just a few showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

The low pressure system slides north of us tonight. In the wake of the strong storm system it will stay pretty mild with just a few scattered light rain showers around tonight. Lows will only drop into the low to mid 40s after many feel the low 50s this evening!

TUESDAY:

The storm that impacted us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario Tuesday into Wednesday.

As the aforementioned storm sits and spins to the north of CNY it will usher in colder air and some wrap around moisture during the day Tuesday. This will first result in scattered rain showers redeveloping Tuesday, but as the colder air blows in the rain showers will at least mix with, if not change to snow during the afternoon, especially over the higher terrain.

Most will see little to no snow accumulation on Tuesday with temperatures falling out of the 40s and into the 30s for many by days end.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any rain snow mix will flip to just mainly snow showers Tuesday night with temperatures dropping close to freezing during the night. A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible across CNY, but upwards of 1 to 3” could fall over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill.

MIDWEEK:

A trough will circulate through the region on Wednesday around the stalled storm to the north of us. Most of the area will probably only receive another slushy coating to an inch or so, including the Syracuse area, while 1 to 4 inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks. Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

Other than a little rain and or snow later Friday, the weather will quiet down for the last half of the week with slightly milder, more seasonable, temperatures heading right into the first weekend of December. Average high for the first weekend of December is close to 40 degrees.