WATCH: More clear sky but not quite as chilly tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure that has controlled the weather around CNY and much of the Eastern U.S. will slowly slide away over the next couple of days but not before providing us with another amazing, record warm day for Tuesday!

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, but not as chilly as the last few nights with lows dropping into the 40s for most.

TUESDAY:

A bit of a south-southwesterly breeze will kick up during the day Tuesday combined with a lot of sunshine again will likely lead to CNY feeling highs once again reach well into the 70s! Soak Tuesday up because we likely will not feel the mid to upper 70s again until next spring.

The record high Tuesday is 74° set back in 1931 just like Mondays record high was.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A south-southwesterly wind will be pretty stiff Tuesday night with clouds increasing during the night and there may even be a few showers sliding in towards daybreak. It will feel like summer Tuesday night with lows within a few degrees of 60! So are lows will probably end up being about 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year!

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low to mid 70s.