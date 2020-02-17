WATCH: Morning flurries give way to sunshine Presidents’ Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY (President’s Day):

Sunshine will develop on Monday after a mainly gray and snowy start. High pressure moves in from the northwest this afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 20s most of the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase Monday night ahead of the next weather maker that will push a quick shot of snow/mix into CNY towards daybreak Tuesday.

Lows Monday night will be within a few degrees of 20 during the evening but rise towards 30 by dawn Tuesday thanks to southeasterly breeze kicking up.

Snow develops west to east across CNY between 3-5am. It’ll be a wet and slushy snow. Higher elevation, especially for northern Oneida and Lewis counties have the best chance of seeing heavier snow. And as a result will likely see the higher snow totals. This is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties.

TUESDAY:

Any snow/mix will quickly change to some rain showers for most by mid noon Tuesday as a warm front sneaks through. A slushy coating to an inch of snow will be possible for many Tuesday morning which could produce some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute. But, it should not be too bad for most.

Over the higher terrain near and east of I-81 about 1 to 3” of snow and a glazing of ice will be possible, especially across the Tug Hill. In the Adirondacks there could be closer to 5 or 6 inches of snow and a glazing of ice too thanks to it staying colder there.

Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind.