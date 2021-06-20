WATCH: Mostly dry Father’s Day, with a few isolated storms developing.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FATHER’S DAY:

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day! Some sun is expected, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, with warm and slightly humid air as highs reach the mid-80s.

There’s a slight risk for a spotty, pop-up shower/storm or two in the afternoon/evening thanks to the daytime heating. So, if you will be out on the boat, pool side, or out on the golf course, keep an eye on the radar.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The humidity returns Sunday night all thanks to a warm front moving back to the north. Expect a very warm night too with a breeze developing and lows near 70. Hopefully you have the AC in your residence, otherwise it could be a tougher night of sleep.

Also, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.

MONDAY:

The start of the week is expected to be breezy, hazy, hot and humid with some showers and storms developing during the midday/afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Some of these storms could become strong/severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain Monday.

Highs on Monday should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but the higher heat and humidity won’t last long.

TUESDAY:

As that cold front pushes through central New York, scattered shows will linger into Tuesday morning, but shift eastward through the day. As high pressure builds in from the west, sunnier skies will develop. It will be noticeably cooler and less humid. High temperatures Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s. Temperatures will gradually rise back up towards more seasonable in the 80s by the end of the week with a lot of dry time.