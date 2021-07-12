WATCH: Mostly gray with not much rain this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

More than 2” of rain fell in parts of southern Cayuga County and southern Onondaga County which prompted flash flood warnings late Sunday night. Thankfully, the rest of Monday looks pretty quiet with just a few spotty showers/storm around.

At this point, there’s only a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Chenango County into tonight due to the potential of more flash flooding as you can see below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Other than a few spotty light showers/sprinkles the rest of today looks to be mainly dry through sunset. The best chance for additional showers and a few storms will be for areas south of Syracuse and south of Rt. 20 towards the Southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

Clouds rule the sky too but breaks of sun should sneak out as the afternoon progresses. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as more clouds than sun should help keep temperatures down a bit compared to how high they would rise otherwise.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and storms should develop towards and after midnight thanks to a warm front slowly lifting into and through the region.

Lows only drop to within a few degrees of 70, and it’s going to be very muggy too. Any storm that develops tonight could contain very heavy rain that may produce localized flooding and gusty winds.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Chances of scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some dry time mixed in there too, especially Tuesday.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday and Wednesday will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging winds and any storm that develops either day could produce tropical downpours that could very well lead to localized flooding.

It remains quite steamy with highs well into the 80s to around 90 Tuesday and closer to 85 Wednesday with more extensive cloud cover expected and possibly slightly more shower/storm activity. On top of that the dew point temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s which will make it feel more like Florida or Louisiana!

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.