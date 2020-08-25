WATCH: Much cooler with some clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy & even mostly cloudy at times near and west of 81 tonight. We can’t even rule out a spotty passing shower/sprinkle or two this thanks to a trough passing through and a little lake effect. Most will stay dry tonight though. Lows will be refreshing upper 40s to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy day under a blend of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will start quiet but after 10

or 11 some showers and a few storms will try to work in out ahead and with a warm front. Any storm that develops could be a bit strong too why heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be near 60.

THURSDAY:

After some showers and storms pass through near and before sunrise the weather will quiet down for a little while during the morning.

Don’t let your guard down though because a cold front will then slide down across CNY Thursday afternoon/early evening. The cold front will likely trigger some showers and a few storms second half of Thursday.

Behind the front it will turn a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two under more clouds than not. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but it should not be too bad.

While the center of Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.