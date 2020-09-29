WATCH: Much needed soaking rain Tuesday, turns cooler too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s been a very dry September, the driest September on record so far, but that’s about to change in a pretty significant way for the last two days of the month.

We hope you enjoyed the warmth the last several days, including Monday, because it’s probably going to be a while before we feel 80+ degree temperatures again. Despite the unseasonable warmth we’ve had since late last week, no record highs were broken with only Monday being in striking distance of the record. The record high for September 28th is still is 87°after we reached 84°.

TUESDAY:

We finally have some much needed rain coming back Tuesday. More widespread showers/rain arrives by daybreak and lasts through majority of the day. A cold front slides slowly to the east of CNY during the morning. About a half inch up to an inch of rain is expected across the region by the end of the day.

It will be quite a shock temperature-wise. Temperatures will drop from around 70 degrees at dawn through the 60s by noon and should end up in the upper 50s later in the late afternoon. That is about 25 degrees cooler than Monday afternoon!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The heaviest, most significant batch of rain will fall Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to a wave of low pressure sliding up along Tuesday’s cold front. Rain will be heavy at times with possibly even a bit of thunder in spots.

Heaviest rain likely falls east of Syracuse and CNY, but it still appears that the region could pick up somewhere between a half an inch to an inch and a half possibly a bit more than that out towards Utica/Mohawk Valley and Norwich areas! The more significant rain is very much welcomed and will at least help ease drought conditions that have developed for much of the area.

Tuesday’s cold front will signify a significant pattern change bringing back more fall-like weather. It’s safe to say you can put away the summer wardrobe now.

WEDNESDAY:

Any showers to start the day should taper off for the most part by the late morning/midday hours as the storm system responsible for the soaking rain Tuesday night pulls away. There could even be a bit of sun coming out during the afternoon. It will be windy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 60s.