WATCH: Nice and comfy and dry across CNY tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The weather stays nice and quiet tonight under a partly cloudy sky with some high and mid-level clouds scooting through at times. Temperatures are only expected to drop into the mid-50s, so it will be a mild night, but still comfortable for snoozing with the windows open.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

The air starts to come from the west-southwest a bit more so for the last half of the week and as a result humidity levels will slowly creep up Thursday into, especially Friday.

So instead of having dew points in the 30s, 40s and low 50s like they’ve been for the first part of this week. The dew points are expected to range from the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday and probably range from about 60 to 65 much of the weekend.

The increasing humidity levels will lead to slightly better odds of seeing a spotty shower/storm Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening, but most of both Thursday and Friday is expected to be dry.

Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the mid-80s, possibly even upper 80s Thursday with enough sunshine. Yes, it is going to feel more like the middle of summer rather than late spring across CNY. Enjoy, warm weather lovers!

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? If so, be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 via our NewsChannel 9 app because there will be a little shower/storm activity around at times this weekend.

A weakening trough of low pressure will try to sneak into CNY from the north on Saturday and may set off a few scattered showers and storms across the area, but much of Saturday at this point looks to be dry.

What about Sunday? Well, it appears a cold front to the north across Southeastern Canada Sunday morning will swing through sometime Sunday afternoon with some showers and storms. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s or so early Sunday afternoon prior to the cold front working through.

Cooler and drier air, refreshing air mass is expected to work in Sunday evening into the start of next week in the wake of the cold front.