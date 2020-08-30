WATCH: Nice, cool and quiet tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

High pressure will crest overhead tonight and set us up for a cool, tranquil night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to between 50 and 55 for most, but 40s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

MONDAY:

The week will start off great under more sunshine and seasonably warm/mild temperatures. Highs on Monday should make the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

It will turn at least somewhat cloudier Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of showers possible late Monday night into Tuesday, the first day of September, as some moisture tries to work in on the backside of high pressure.

Lows will be around 60 Monday night and highs Tuesday should be a little warmer up around 80, plus it will be a bit more humid under intervals of sun.