WATCH: Nice now but changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Our winds to start the week shift into the southeast and that means moisture starts to return.

It won’t return in the form of rain and humidity at first, but we do see more in the way of clouds. They are thin so we should have filtered sunshine, but those clouds build and thicken later in the afternoon.

We believe we still manage a high near 80. We also believe that any showers will stay to our south and west during the day.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, into Tuesday, a warm front is passing through. This will bring showers and some thunder towards and especially after midnight tonight and early Tuesday morning. This front will also shift our winds to the south, pumping in a warmer more humid airmass.

MID-WEEK:

Beyond Monday it does turns out more humid and warmer with a chance of scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Tuesday right into the end of the workweek.

It won’t be raining all the time; it is more scattered in nature meaning there will be rain-free times to get your outdoor activities or chores in, especially late in the week. Think of it as your typical mid-summer weather with Tuesday appearing to be the wettest day of this week.