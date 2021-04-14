WATCH: Nice this afternoon, but changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A little bubble area of high pressure slowly slides east of us Wednesday. This means another day of nice weather!

Highs Wednesday will be well into the 60s thanks to sun at times. That warmth along with a bit of low-level moisture causes clouds to build a bit in the afternoon. In fact, we would not be surprised if a spotty shower or two develops during the afternoon into the evening mainly south of Syracuse.

END OF THE WEEK:

An area of low pressure spins up between Central New York and the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night into Thursday producing chilly, wet weather for the last half of the week.

Scattered rain showers develop after midnight tonight and lasts into Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times mainly east of Syracuse throughout the day. Areas east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley into the Adirondacks and Catskills could have rainfall totals approaching an inch by Friday morning.

It could even be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday morning primarily over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse! However, recent weather models trends are pushing the snow threat farther and farther east with the greatest chances of accumulating snow for the Adirondacks and the Catskills.





Chilly rain showers linger Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end.

It will be a bit brisk and cool/chilly too Thursday and Friday with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50 at best!

Thankfully, the weather does look better for the weekend with a return of a little sunshine at least and more seasonable mid-April temperatures. Stay tuned for updates.