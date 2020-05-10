WATCH: Not as chilly with scattered rain showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT – MONDAY:

A new low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring the chance for a few more showers tonight and a better chance of showers Monday. Rain may mix with snow at times, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will likely be stuck in the 40s and it will turn more brisk during the day too accentuating the chill.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be brisk and cold with partial clearing Monday night and possibly a few snow showers/flurries. Lows will be near 32. For this reason there’s a Freeze Watch for CNY late Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Brisk and unseasonably chilly with intervals of sun and highs will once again be stuck in the 40s despite breaks of May sun. A small upper level area of low pressure and upper air disturbance scooting by may trigger a few scattered rain/snow showers during the midday and afternoon hours, otherwise much of the day should be dry.