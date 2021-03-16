WATCH: Not as cold with a few scattered snow showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

The same storm that produced feet of snow near Denver in the Front Range of the Rockies this past weekend is the reason for the clouds and a few spotty snow showers/flurries this afternoon, especially near and southwest of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes.

Highs will be more seasonable between 35 and 40.

TONIGHT:

A few wet snow showers/flurries will be possible tonight, but all in all the night will be pretty uneventful. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most tonight, but across the hills south of Syracuse there MAY be coating to an inch of slushy wet snow. Lows will be near 30.

SNOWFALL 12PM TUESDAY THRU MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT

WEDNESDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds will likely be stubborn on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with even some flurries/sprinkles possibly around, especially to start the Day. Overall, the holiday looks uneventful with at least some brightening of the sky possible during the afternoon.

It will be a little milder with highs solidly in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. The timing and exact track this storm takes will dictate precipitation type and amounts.

As of now it appears we start Thursday dry, but after 10 or 11 am rain will develop across much of CNY. This rain likely mixes then changes to wet snow by the late afternoon/early evening. The rain to snow changeover will likely first occur over the higher terrain and then for all.

A minor slushy snow accumulation is possible Thursday night, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

Regardless of how much snow falls Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and cool with a clearing sky for the end of the week.