WATCH: Not as cold with clouds increasing; Snow develops Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

High pressure will slide away tonight and make room for a weakening storm system approaching from the south and west. We will stay dry tonight with increasing clouds as lows drop into the low to mid-teens.

TUESDAY:

A weak area of low pressure will make a run at Central New York and provide the region with accumulating snow and even a little ice to the south of Syracuse Tuesday into Tuesday night. For this reason National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of CNY. For more details click here.

Snow will develop during the morning Tuesday after 8 or 9 and could fall heavily at times before tapering to light snow/flurries Tuesday night. About 2 to 4 or 5 inches looks to be likely Tuesday across much of CNY, while 1 to 3” of snow will probably occur down across the Southern Finger Lakes due to some sleet/freezing rain probably mixing in at times during the afternoon/evening hours.

The snow will probably fall heaviest between about 10 am and 4 or 5 pm Tuesday when snowfall rates could very well reach an inch per hour at times.

Roads will likely become slick and sloppy by the late morning/midday hours and stay that way through the evening commute. Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 20s to around 30.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any steadier snow will taper to lighter snow showers/flurries after 8 or 9 in the evening and there may even be a little patchy freezing drizzle mixed in with the snow at times Tuesday night. An additional slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is expected Tuesday evening between 7 and midnight for most.

This will provide most of Central New York, including the Syracuse area with snowfall totals between 3 and 6” Tuesday through Tuesday evening. Again, 1 to 3” will occur over the Southern Finger Lakes due to less precipitation and some mixing.

Temperatures may actually rise into the low 30s during the evening before easing back into the 20s by morning. Roads should improve but untreated surfaces will probably remain slick through the night so just be aware if you will be out and about.

MIDWEEK:

Some residual low level moisture with a chilly breeze out of the northwest will provide the area with lingering flurries throughout much of Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Wednesday will be near 30.