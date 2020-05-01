WATCH: Not as rainy or windy, cooler Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

The storm system responsible for the soaking rain Thursday will continue to slowly slide east of today into tonight. This results in light rain showers on Friday. It won’t be as windy, but it will still be a bit breezy and cooler. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of the day.

A second cold front could bring another quick round of light rain showers to Central New York towards dinner time. Any rain that falls will be light and short lived.

The good news is low pressure moves quick enough that our skies clear out quickly after sunset Friday night.

WEEKEND:

High dominates the start of the weekend, so we expect a good deal of sunshine Saturday morning. That gives way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be high thin clouds at first, but thicken a bit as we head into the evening. We can thank a warm front for that.

Temperatures are more seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak cold front swings through from the north Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks pretty dry and temperatures still in the 60s.