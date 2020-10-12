WATCH: Not too shabby for the rest of this Columbus Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

The remnants of Hurricane Delta may send a spotty shower into the region, but the bulk of the rain will stay to the south of CNY. So it’s a mainly dry Monday and seasonably cool with a pretty good breeze too. Highs will be up around 60.

TONIGHT:

A weakening cold front approaching from the west will produce some rain and a southeasterly flow that will probably tap into a bit of the remnants of Delta. Upwards of a quarter to a half an inch of rain is possible across CNY late tonight through Tuesday morning. Lows will be around 50.

TUESDAY:

We’ll start the day with some showers, but by the late morning/midday rain will shift out of the area. We should see some sun break through later in the afternoon from west to east. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

MIDWEEK:

The weather looks great midweek with more sun and comfortably mild highs in the 60s followed by an even warmer day for Thursday!

Don’t get used to the warmth though because a shot of the coldest air of the season is on the way this weekend.