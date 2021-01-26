WATCH: Occasional lighter snow and a little wintry mix tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A weakening area of low pressure will be transferring its energy tonight to another storm developing off the Jersey Shore. This will keep some occasional lighter snow and a little wintry mix going tonight across CNY.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will feature some lighter snow/flurries with a little patchy freezing drizzle mixed in with the snow at times, especially around and south of Syracuse and the Thruway. An additional coating to an inch or two of snow is expected for many tonight, but upwards of 2 to 4” will be possible in and around the Tug Hill.

Roads should slowly improve overall during the night somewhat but expect at least a little slick and sloppiness in spots through the night, especially on side streets and over the higher terrain.

After the minor additional accumulation of snow tonight for much of CNY snowfall totals across the Northern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points north will range between about 3 to as much as 5 or 6” by Wednesday morning. Totals across the Southern Finger Lakes will likely be less ranging from about 1 to 3” due to less precipitation and more wintry mix falling.

WEDNESDAY:

Some residual low-level moisture with a chilly breeze out of the northwest will provide the area with a bit of lingering light snow/flurries throughout much of Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Wednesday will be near 30.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A little lake snow will develop Wednesday night south and southeast of Lake Ontario and may produce a coating to 2” of fluffy snow for many. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s as it turns more brisk and colder as the first of a couple of cold fronts sweeps through.

LATE WEEK:

Much colder weather is expected to blow in for Thursday and especially Friday and Saturday with temperatures struggling to make the low teens Friday and mid-teens Saturday. There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow with minor accumulations probable Thursday into Friday too. Stay tuned for updates.