WATCH: Partial clearing and bitterly cold tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

High pressure will dry up any leftover flurries floating around this evening and should help provide at least partial clearing during the night and with little to no wind.

This should lead to temperatures dropping to within a few degrees of 0 for many, but more like 5 to 10 below zero east of Syracuse and 5 to 10 above zero across the Finger Lakes west of Syracuse where clouds are more stubborn.

SUNDAY:

High pressure and drier air building south from Canada mean we are in line for some sun Sunday morning, but clouds should increase during the afternoon in advance of weakening storm to the south and west.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The aforementioned storm system should push at least a bit of light snow into the southern part of CNY and POSSIBLY a little bit of light snow into the Thruway corridor and Syracuse area late Sunday night into start of Monday. There could be a coating to an inch or two of snow by sunrise Monday, especially south of Syracuse down across the Southern Finger Lakes i.e. Ithaca to Cortland.

This weakening storm will be transferring its energy to what will become a bigger storm, nor'easter, early next week.