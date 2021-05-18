WATCH: Perfection this afternoon! Enjoy Central New York!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON – WEDNESDAY:

The great weather stretch continues this afternoon right into Wednesday thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This results in more strong May sunshine across the region through Wednesday with warming temperatures to boot.

Highs today get up into the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by a mainly clear and comfy night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s tonight.

We will up the ante in the temperature department Wednesday as highs climb into the mid-80s! Yes, the weather is going to be great for the beach and pool! Enjoy CNY!





LATE WEEK:

While the threat of a spotty shower/storm or two comes up slightly Thursday and a little more so Friday, it still appears that much, if not all of Thursday is dry and possibly good amount of Friday is rain free too.

Highs Thursday and Friday should stay in the low to mid 80s, but something you’ll notice during the latter half of the week is the increase in humidity. Yes, the classic summer feel will be felt across CNY.