WATCH: Persistent snow showers continue Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until Monday morning. This is where an additional 2-5” of snow is possible.

Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse by Monday morning. Roads may get a little slick and sloppy, especially across the higher terrain during the night into the start of Monday.

MONDAY:

It will remain a bit brisk and a little chillier with persistent snow showers around.

Another coating to an inch is possible across areas east and southeast of the lake, but possibly upwards of 2” over the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers will probably flare up a bit more again Monday night thanks to a cold front sweeping through during the night. Another coating to an inch or so of snow is possible.

Lows will drop into the 20s.