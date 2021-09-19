WATCH: Picture perfect weather for Sunday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Sunday is looking absolutely perfect across central New York as high pressure will remain in control. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s with light winds from the north around 5 mph. By the way, the average high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Still very quiet thanks to that area of high pressure. With mostly clear skies and weakening winds, we will cool rather quickly as temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s to start Monday morning. Expect some areas of patchy fog as well.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

The overall above average temperatures continue right into first part next week too!

As our summer season comes to an end, mother nature will provide one last push of summer-like heat. Thanks to stronger southerly winds and ample sunshine, temperatures Monday will be up to 80 degrees. Normally for this time of the year we are near 70. More warmth is expected Tuesday, but we will start to see more clouds filter our sunshine as the day goes on. This is because of an approaching cold front from the west bringing changes.

MIDWEEK:

The next chance for wet weather will come on Wednesday, the first official day of Fall. A cold front will bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms which will roll over into Thursday. Behind the front, much cooler air will settle into central New York as high temperatures may not make it out of the 60s!