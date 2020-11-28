WATCH: Quiet and cool with a few clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy tonight as drier air continues to work in with high pressure from the west. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities like decorating the house and or getting the Christmas tree. There will be sunshine and mild temperatures as highs warm into the low 50s!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase during the night in advance of the next developing storm system, especially after midnight towards Monday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 30s.

It will be turning rainy Monday morning, but staying fairly mild to start the new week as a moisture laden storm works into the region from the south.

For more details on the early week storm and the pattern change to follow click here.