WATCH: Quiet tonight, but when do rain showers arrive Sunday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure builds in briefly tonight and provides us a quiet night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. You may be able to catch a view of the full Snow Moon tonight if you look up too as it should shine through the breaks in the clouds at times. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30.

SUNDAY:

Moisture streaming northeastward from the south ahead of a storm passing to the northwest of the region will likely lead to at least a few rain showers Sunday afternoon, but the morning hours will be dry.

So, if you have a hike, walk or jog you’d like to get in on Sunday, the morning will likely be the best time for it, but the afternoon will likely not be a washout either. It will be breezy and pretty mild again with highs well into the 40s again for the last day of February.

MONDAY – MONDAY NIGHT:

It appears a push of colder air will arrive back in Central New York for early next week. An arctic cold front is approaching us in the afternoon Monday and is the leading edge to this colder air.

A heads up here: we do expect snow showers to become more numerous Monday afternoon with even a few heavier squalls close to sunset that could produce limit visibility significantly at times. This could have an impact on you evening commute travels. The wind should pick up as well, gusting at times past 30 mph resulting in some blowing snow not helping visibility either.

At least a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow appears possible for all of CNY later Monday afternoon through Monday night, with possibly slightly higher amounts over the higher terrain.

Temperatures will start near 40 Monday morning, but drop to near 30 by sunset Monday evening and continue to drop into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning with lake snow showers fizzling late Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Wind chills will likely drop below zero later Monday night into the start of Tuesday too.

Winter doesn’t look to be done just yet as March comes in like a lion.