WATCH: Rain and wind Friday followed by a chillier weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

A line of intense rainfall is quickly racing across CNY. For most of the area the worst of the rain and wind is over with. Showers linger through around 10-11am before the sun makes a comeback.

It’s warm, windy, and rainy this morning out ahead of a strong cold front. The intensity of the rain picks up as we get close and closer to the morning rush hour.

There is ponding on roadways which may slow you down. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to plan some extra time for your commute and take it slow.

The rain is expected to taper by noon, and we are likely to see some sun develop during the afternoon. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible by Friday afternoon.

With the strong southeasterly winds through Friday morning, and the high lake levels in the Finger Lakes, there is the potential for some flooding, especially on the northern shores.

Temperatures slowly cool through the 50s during the day behind the cold front.

This colder air will be the culprit of lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers this weekend. That’s right…Mother Nature’s spoiling is about to end this weekend. So be in the mindset for a more typical feel and look.