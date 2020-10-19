WATCH: Rain, heavy at times and cool this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

A cold front and a wave of low pressure will slowly move into and through the region with some rain, heavy at times. So be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket when you head out and about this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooling into the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another wave of low pressure will move through late tonight into Tuesday morning with some more rain, heavy at times. Showers will taper during the midday/afternoon hours on Tuesday. Lows will be near 50 tonight and readings probably will not rise any higher than the mid-50s once again on Tuesday.

MIDWEEK:

Bottom line, CNY will be at the mercy of this front much of this week. It will stay pretty close to CNY keeping the sky mainly cloudy and providing the area with some rain at times right through midweek.

It appears that the front may actually get pulled to the north of us late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning by a strong area of low pressure hooking to the west of the region. If this in fact happens we could warm up into the low 70s midweek at least briefly!

The front will attempt to move farther north of the area later Thursday/Thursday night which would not only provide us with a drier, but warmer weather to end the week!